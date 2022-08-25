Contests
Second suspect arrested in connection with West End murder

Frank Bracey-Turner, 38, (pitcured) and Ronneceia McCrary, 37, have both been arrested for the murder of 44-year-old Aaron Zander, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the West End on July 31.

Frank Bracey-Turner, 38, has now been arrested for the murder of 44-year-old Aaron Zander, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Ronneceia McCrary, 37, was arrested earlier in the murder investigation, police said.

On July 31, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Lockhurst Lane and West Liberty Street around 2:55 a.m.

They found a man, later identified as Zander, who had been shot several times.

Zander was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died, police said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

