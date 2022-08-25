Contests
IN State Police investigate fatal shooting in Muncie

(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MUNCIE, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana man was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, a 45-year-old man was pronounced dead by the Delaware County Coroner after a Muncie police officer fired at least once from a department-issued rifle, striking the subject.

Muncie police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the 1500 block east of Andover Street at approximately 1 a.m., Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan said.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the resident from outside the home, later dispatching SWAT, Keegan said.

According to Keegan, officers heard gunshots coming from inside the home and saw a man approach the window allegedly pointing a firearm at police, leading to the man’s death.

The identity of the deceased and the officers involved will be released at a later time, Indiana State Police said.

No one else was injured in the shooting, Keegan said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

