Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district reach ‘conceptual agreement’ to end strike

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early Thursday morning, teachers in Ohio’s capital city reached a “conceptual agreement” to end a strike that disrupted the district’s first day of school.

The tentative agreement between the state’s largest school district and the Columbus Education Association comes after the union has advocated for safer buildings, better working conditions, and smaller class sizes.

The Columbus City School District’s board of education president Jennifer Adair released the following statement:

“The last few months have been devoted to finding resolution and a strong plan forward with the Columbus Education Association (CEA) in shared support of our children.

Tonight, we are happy to report that we have reached a conceptual agreement with CEA leaders, and our children will return to in-person instruction on Monday. While the details cannot yet be disclosed, the contract recognizes the Board’s commitment to improving our student outcomes, the essential work of the CEA members, and strengthening our learning environments.

We look forward to welcoming our students, teachers, and staff back to the classroom on Monday.”

Students in the district will continue with online leaning through the rest of the week with plans to return to the classroom on Aug. 29.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

