Third suspect arrested in connection with West End murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A third suspect has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in the West End, police say

Cordell Thompson, 35, was arrested around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday for causing the death of 44-year-old Aaron Zander, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Frank Bracey-Turner, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, police say, and Ronneceia McCrary, 37, was arrested earlier in the murder investigation,

On July 31, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Lockhurst Lane and West Liberty Street around 2:55 a.m.

They found a man, later identified as Zander, who had been shot several times.

Zander was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died, police said.

