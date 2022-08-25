Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Third suspect arrested in connection with West End murder

Cincinnati police say now three people are arrested in connection with the shooting death of...
Cincinnati police say now three people are arrested in connection with the shooting death of Aaron Zander on July 31 in the West End.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A third suspect has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in the West End, police say

Cordell Thompson, 35, was arrested around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday for causing the death of 44-year-old Aaron Zander, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Frank Bracey-Turner, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, police say, and Ronneceia McCrary, 37, was arrested earlier in the murder investigation,

On July 31, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Lockhurst Lane and West Liberty Street around 2:55 a.m.

They found a man, later identified as Zander, who had been shot several times.

Zander was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died, police said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Aug. 22, 2001 file photo, rapper Joseph Foreman, aka Afroman, poses for a portrait in...
Afroman’s Adams County home raided by sheriff’s office: TMZ
City of Edgewood police say juvenile was struck around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning at the...
Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY
The video, which has been shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook, appears to show a man...
‘Disturbing’ video allegedly shows man’s inappropriate actions outside CPS school
Lindsay Bass
Body identified as Colerain woman missing since May, coroner confirms
book
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation

Latest News

The crash happened on Anthony Avenue after 4 p.m. near Vine Street.
Child, adult in critical condition after head-on crash in Carthage
Kenton County Animal Services is having a Back to School adoption special from August 25...
Adoption special allows you to name your price for dogs and cats
New forensic facial reconstruction released of Ohio John Doe
New forensic facial reconstruction released of Ohio John Doe
Man accused of crashing into Walmart now wanted for vandalism
Man accused of crashing into Walmart now wanted for vandalism