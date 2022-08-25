Tri-State repair shop lends helping hand to Corryville church after vans damaged

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State auto repair shop is stepping up to help a Corryville church repair its damaged vans.

An estimated $5,000 in damage was done to two Peoples Church vans when an unidentified suspect stole fuel and batteries from the vehicles, Pastor Jim Raleigh told FOX19 NOW Wednesday.

The individual also smashed the driver-side windows of the vans.

Less than 24 hours after the story aired on FOX19 NOW, iGlass Auto in Mason reached out to Peoples Church, saying the repair shop would fix the damaged vans free of charge.

“We just felt like that was a horrible situation and felt compelled to give back to the community that gives back to us every day,” explained iGlass co-owner Kenneth King.

iGlass Auto has been open for a little over a year, and while most business owners want to make every dollar they can, this kind gesture is priceless.

“We’re going to replace all of their glass that they need to and anything else that we can help out with,” King explained. “That’s just who we are as people. We love giving back and anything we can do to help out.”

Peoples Church co-pastor Petros Yefru said the offer from iGlass shows there is good in the world.

“I am so thankful that they would like to offer a repair for us,” said Yefru. “As much as someone does something bad like that, there are people who are doing good. We are so thankful for the extended hand.”

Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect accused of damaging the vans.

Call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have information about the suspect.

