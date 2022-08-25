Warming up with Friday rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few patches of fog in the usual spots Thursday morning. The fog is not expected to be as widespread or dense as it was Wednesday morning.

Sunshine is in the forecast again Thursday and it will be a bit warmer and a bit more humid late afternoon and evening. A warming trend will push afternoon temperatures into the upper 80s and with increasing humidity the heat index values will rise into the low 90s for the weekend.

Scattered showers are in the forecast, mainly Friday afternoon and early evening. It does not look to be a big problem for Friday Night Football. The weather dries out for the weekend with sunshine and humidity back for both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week looks showery, warm and humid through Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.