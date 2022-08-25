Watch: Brawl breaks out between Bengals, Rams during practice

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Helmets swinging and a pushing and shoving match unfolded Thursday during the joint practice session between the Bengals and Rams.

Tempers between the two sides escalated when Bengals offensive lineman La’el Collins and Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd exchanged punches.

An ugly brawl between the two sides ensued.

Rams star Aaron Donald grabbed the helmet of a Bengals player and started swinging amid the massive pile of bodies.

Eventually, Donald had a hold of two Bengals’ helmets, as seen in the photo from Sam Greene with our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) regains his footing with two Bengals helmets in his hands after a third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after a third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Enquirer)

Regardless of his actions, Donald cannot be suspended by the NFL, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

A suspension for Donald would have to come from the Rams, Pelissero explained.

He wrote on Twitter: “Clubs -- not the NFL -- are responsible for overseeing conduct of players at practice, including joint practices. So fair to say league discipline for Aaron Donald (or anyone else) in today’s brouhaha is unlikely.”

The joint practice session came to a halt following the altercation.

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor spoke after practice about what happened between the teams.

"Emotions run high. Some really competitive guys."



Here's part of Zac Taylor's reaction to the #Rams and #Bengals fight at camp today. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/5E07s1Qkdf — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 25, 2022

The Bengals host the Rams Saturday at Paycor Stadium in the final preseason game.

