Attempted child abduction caught on camera

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A six-year-old girl was nearly abducted from the front yard of her home in Hamilton on Tuesday.
The incident took place in broad daylight and it was recorded on a Ring camera.
The girl’s parents were inside their home and she was throwing trash in the garbage.
The video recorded by the camera shows a man stopping on the sidewalk and appearing to touch the six-year-old.
You can hear the girl screaming as he grabbed her and then she got away.
Hamilton police records show 33-year-old Deric McPherson of Hamilton was arrested later that day.
He is facing charges of gross sexual imposition and abduction
