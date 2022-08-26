Contests
Attempted child abduction caught on camera

Attempted kidnapping caught on camera
By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A six-year-old girl was nearly abducted from the front yard of her home in Hamilton on Tuesday.

The incident took place in broad daylight and it was recorded on a Ring camera.

The girl’s parents were inside their home and she was throwing trash in the garbage.

The video recorded by the camera shows a man stopping on the sidewalk and appearing to touch the six-year-old.

You can hear the girl screaming as he grabbed her and then she got away.

Hamilton police records show 33-year-old Deric McPherson of Hamilton was arrested later that day.

He is facing charges of gross sexual imposition and abduction

