Cincinnati mayor selects next city manager

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is recommending Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long be Cincinnati’s next city manager, the city announced Friday.

Cincinnati City Council will vote on Long’s appointment during a special session on Sept. 1.

“I am confident in Sheryl Long’s ability to lead our City with tenacity, transparency, compassion and sound judgement,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a prepared statement.

“She has a proven track record of outstanding managerial and interpersonal skills, working in public service for more than a decade and successfully overseeing thousands of City employees in her role as Assistant City Manager. She is a leader who I know will further our goals of making Cincinnati a vibrant, equitable place for all to grow and thrive.”

He continued, “I want to thank John Curp for his hard, commendable work as Interim City Manager for the past 8 months. He came in with a vision for a more communicative, transparent government, and he succeeded in carrying out that tremendously important objective. I will always be grateful for his work and desire to make a difference in our community.”

A press conference regarding the mayor’s recommendation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday on the steps of City Hall.

