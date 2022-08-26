Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati mayor selects next city manager

Interim Cincinnati City Manager John Curp and Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long were the...
Interim Cincinnati City Manager John Curp and Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long were the finalists.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is recommending Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long be Cincinnati’s next city manager, the city announced Friday.

Cincinnati City Council will vote on Long’s appointment during a special session on Sept. 1.

“I am confident in Sheryl Long’s ability to lead our City with tenacity, transparency, compassion and sound judgement,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a prepared statement.

“She has a proven track record of outstanding managerial and interpersonal skills, working in public service for more than a decade and successfully overseeing thousands of City employees in her role as Assistant City Manager.  She is a leader who I know will further our goals of making Cincinnati a vibrant, equitable place for all to grow and thrive.”

He continued, “I want to thank John Curp for his hard, commendable work as Interim City Manager for the past 8 months. He came in with a vision for a more communicative, transparent government, and he succeeded in carrying out that tremendously important objective. I will always be grateful for his work and desire to make a difference in our community.”

A press conference regarding the mayor’s recommendation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday on the steps of City Hall.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group that helps police locate missing people says it knows who the remains found behind a...
Search group says remains found near Xavier University identified
The video, which has been shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook, appears to show a man...
‘Disturbing’ video allegedly shows man’s inappropriate actions outside CPS school
The crash happened on Anthony Wayne Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Woman killed, child in critical condition from Carthage crash
Darnell Gamble had substantial physical injuries, including facial trauma and extensive burns,...
1-year-old’s death was preventable, grandmother says
book
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation

Latest News

An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money...
Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M
The crash happened on Anthony Wayne Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Woman killed, child in critical condition from Carthage crash
Frank's Video Update
Frank's Overnight Forecast
While police work to capture the killers, Virgil Stewart’s friends and family are choosing to...
Family, friends honor man killed while walking home from work in NKY