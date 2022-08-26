Contests
Police: 1 person dead in shooting near Cincinnati State

Police are investigating a car that has bullet holes in it at Cincinnati State.
Police are investigating a car that has bullet holes in it at Cincinnati State.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus and Mike Schell
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after a drive-by shooting occurred near Cincinnati State’s campus on Friday morning, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Cincinnati Police responded to a single-vehicle crash into a tree near Central Parkway where they found the victim with a gun shot wound, Cunningham said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Cunningham added.

In response to the nearby shooting, Cincinnati State went into lockdown, according to Cincinnati State spokesperson Richard Curtis.

According to Cunningham, the preliminary investigation leads to no evidence that the incident is related to the student body or Cincinnati State itself.

The investigation is still ongoing, Cunningham said.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

