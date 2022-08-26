Police: 1 person dead in shooting near Cincinnati State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after a drive-by shooting occurred near Cincinnati State’s campus on Friday morning, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Cincinnati Police responded to a single-vehicle crash into a tree near Central Parkway where they found the victim with a gun shot wound, Cunningham said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Cunningham added.

CPD update from shooting on Central Parkway. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ebt83wCJXe — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) August 26, 2022

In response to the nearby shooting, Cincinnati State went into lockdown, according to Cincinnati State spokesperson Richard Curtis.

According to Cunningham, the preliminary investigation leads to no evidence that the incident is related to the student body or Cincinnati State itself.

The investigation is still ongoing, Cunningham said.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.