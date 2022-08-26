Contests
Family, friends honor man killed while walking home from work in NKY

While police work to capture the killers, Virgil Stewart’s friends and family are choosing to focus on the good the 60-year-old brought into the world.(WXIX)
By Ken Baker
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Friends and family gathered Thursday in Covington to honor the life of a man who was killed while walking home from work on Aug. 18.

Virgil Stewart is remembered by his loved ones as a big-hearted man who helped people whenever he could.

Stewart, 60, was walking home from his job at the Family Dollar on Madison Avenue when two men approached him, according to the Covington Police Department.

The two men robbed and shot Stewart, police said. His body was found near the 15th Street Bridge around 9 p.m.

“They really deprived the world of someone who gave so much to other people,” said Stewart’s coworker, Jason Pickett.

Witnesses told investigators they heard at least one shot fired that night when Stewart was killed.

Detectives said they searched the area and did find evidence.

While police work to capture the killers, Stewart’s friends and family are choosing to focus on the good the 60-year-old brought into the world.

“What I will tell you is that Virgil had a heart of Gold,” said Pastor James Duncan. “Anytime someone was hurting or needed something he was always there.”

His family members said they could not believe so many in the community came out to show support on Thursday.

While what happened is a tragedy, family and friends say they are comforted in knowing they will see Stewart again because of his faith.

“Those that know the lord, one day you will join him,” said Stewart’s friend, Scott Langevin.

Anyone with information about Stewart’s death is asked to call Covington Police Detective Adam Uhl at 859-292-2275.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

