Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money through a phony vendor payment scheme, State Auditor Keith Faber announced Friday.

Robert M. Vanderhorst, 63, pleaded guilty Thursday in Clark County Common Pleas Court to two felony counts of theft and theft in office from 2005-2021.

He was fired in January from the Clark County Auditor’s Office where he worked since 1991.

“This is one of the largest thefts committed by a public employee in our state and an egregious crime against the people of Clark County,” Faber said. As part of a plea agreement, Vanderhorst must “repay every penny.”

He will be sentenced on Sept. 15.

One of his co-workers noticed a “strange transaction” and reported it to Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll, triggering the State Auditor’s investigation and then Vanderhorst’s termination, according to Clark County Auditor John Federer.

The whistleblower found a suspicious vendor account that received county payments but had no address, no tax identification number, and no description of work being performed.

“We believe this theft started more than a decade ago,” Federer said.

Vanderhorst used his knowledge of the office to carefully perpetrate this fraud, he said.

State audits aren’t meant to account for improper use of funds. They look at operations and include random testing for auditing procedures meant to prevent fraud, but won’t always detect complex fraud built into the system.

The prosecutor confirmed an initial $110,000 payment to the suspicious vendor ultimately was deposited into a bank account maintained by Vanderhorst, according to Faber.

The Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed that Vanderhorst opened a phony vendor bank account, deposited county checks into it, and then transferred those balances into a personal bank account or withdrew cash for his own use, Faber said.

Federer created and paid for a website called www.clarkcountyfacts.com to explain what happened and for taxpayers to track his restitution.

“Vandorhorst’s actions, going back more than a decade, are shocking and disappointing,” Federer said in a statement on the website earlier this year.

“I have undertaken an internal review to understand how Vanderhorst was able to perpetrate his theft of funds so that we can implement policies and encourage training for our staff to help ensure theft from the taxpayers in this office can never happen again. Those efforts are already well underway. I believe that our office is highly functioning and is one the public can trust.”

This case is just the latest one involving the State Auditor’s Office Special Investigations Unit, resulting in more than $2.7 million in restitution, Faber said.

“SIU is working every day with local prosecutors and our other law enforcement partners to uncover wrongdoing and protect the public coffers,” he said.

“Their work has led to 85 criminal convictions of former public officials in the past four years. If you see or suspect something is amiss, call our fraud hotline at 1-866-372-8364 today.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

