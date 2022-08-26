Contests
Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck (video)

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A state highway patrol trooper is lucky to have avoided significant injuries following an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.

The hit-skip incident occurred Friday just after 1:30 a.m. on I-475 near U.S. Route 23 in Lucas County, according to the OSHP.

Dash camera video from the highway patrol shows the trooper diving over the interstate guardrail after the cruiser was struck while parked on the side with its emergency lights activated.

Investigators believe the pickup involved is a dark-colored truck with damage on the left side.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle involved can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at 419-856-5544.

