SWAT on scene in Oakley, several roads shut down

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several roads are closed in Oakley due to “police activity,” the Cincinnati Police Department confirms. Police are expected to give an update soon. Watch live in the video above.

Markbreit Avenue and Edwards Road are closed, which is where SWAT is situated.

A witness at the scene in Oakley said they heard five to seven gunshots coming from the apartment complex before officers urged them to take cover.

The witness said they were instructed to evacuate the building about 15 minutes later.

Large police presence in Oakley

This is a breaking news story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.