Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Pop-up chances today before a very warm weekend

Highs will be seasonable to end the week with a mix of sun and clouds
Pop-up opportunities will develop Friday morning and afternoon, but the weekend is dry.
Pop-up opportunities will develop Friday morning and afternoon, but the weekend is dry.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few opportunities for a pop-up shower or rumble of thunder will be possible Friday morning and Friday afternoon, but otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. Highs will hover around 85°.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and quiet with highs similar to Friday. Sunday will be much warmer with more sunshine as highs top out near 90°. Sunday evening into Sunday night could have a pop-up shower or rumble of thunder, but most won’t see a drop of rain.

The first half of the work week looks unsettled with rain chances Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will slip down in the mid 80s through midweek, but going into the end of the work week next week, highs will be below normal and only in the 70s with dry conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group that helps police locate missing people says it knows who the remains found behind a...
Search group says remains found near Xavier University identified
The video, which has been shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook, appears to show a man...
‘Disturbing’ video allegedly shows man’s inappropriate actions outside CPS school
The crash happened on Anthony Wayne Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Woman killed, child in critical condition following Carthage crash
book
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
Darnell Gamble had substantial physical injuries, including facial trauma and extensive burns,...
1-year-old’s death was preventable, grandmother says

Latest News

Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Isolated Rain Chances Friday
Frank's Video Update
Frank's Overnight Forecast
First Alert Thursday Evening Video Update
First Alert Forecast Update
Tracking rain chances on Friday, though it will not be a washout.
A quiet Thursday, but rain chances increase on Friday