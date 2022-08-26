Pop-up chances today before a very warm weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few opportunities for a pop-up shower or rumble of thunder will be possible Friday morning and Friday afternoon, but otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. Highs will hover around 85°.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and quiet with highs similar to Friday. Sunday will be much warmer with more sunshine as highs top out near 90°. Sunday evening into Sunday night could have a pop-up shower or rumble of thunder, but most won’t see a drop of rain.

The first half of the work week looks unsettled with rain chances Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will slip down in the mid 80s through midweek, but going into the end of the work week next week, highs will be below normal and only in the 70s with dry conditions.

