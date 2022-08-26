Contests
Rocket heading to moon for first time in five decades

NASA preparing for moon rocket launch
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - NASA will launch an unmanned rocket Monday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida with an eye toward sending humans back to the moon for the first time in 50 years.

Artemis 1 will lift off around 8:33 a.m and will take a 42-day voyage around the moon.

“The Saturn 5 took us to the moon half a century ago. And now, as we embark on the first Artemis test flight, we recall this agency’s storied past,” said Bob Cabana, former astronaut.

Sitting on top of the rocket is NASA’s Orion Astronaut Capsule which will collect data about what a human crew might experience.

If the rocket can travel 280,000 miles around the moon and return the Orion spacecraft back to earth safely, the goal is to land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface by 2025.

“So this is a really big moment. It’s the first mission to the moon that’s going to have women astronauts. Cincinnati and Cincinnati Museum Center kind of has legacy with the moon. Neil Armstrong was a trustee here. He was a friend of the museum center so carrying on that legacy and passing that on to a new generation is really what we’re trying to do,” said Cody Hefner, Cincinnati Museum Center.

The museum center is holding an Artemis launch party.

“It launches early in the morning if the weather holds so we’re going to be doing a replay of that starting at 11 a.m. but along with that, we have some programming so kids can test their own astronaut skills, learn about science, learn about the moon. Some of these visitors could be the next generation to go to the moon,” said Hefner.

NASA’s administrator says they plan to land an astronaut on the moon’s south pole where some parts of the surface haven’t seen sunlight in billions of years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

