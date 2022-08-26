Tri-State youth football league’s rule change could leave some players off the field

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State youth football league is making a change with hopes to make the game safer, but the new rule could keep some players off the field.

The Edgewood Peewee Football Association decided to alter the rule requiring coaches for the K-3rd grade teams to make sure every player plays at least one down.

This season, the youth league decided to do away with the mandatory play rule to focus on safety, fundamentals, and player development.

“There was a lot more kids than we ever had that weren’t exactly ready for the game situation and their development process wasn’t at the same rate as some of the other kids when it comes to not being the best football player on earth, but just protecting themselves when in game situations,” explained Edgewood Peewee Football Association board member Rusty Breedlove.

Some parents were upset by the decision to no longer make sure every player gets in the game. They did not want to be identified to protect their child from retaliation.

One parent told FOX19 NOW it is tough to watch their child sit on the sideline while others play.

Another father, Austin Rogers, said that he understands why the league decided to make the change.

“If you throw a kid out here that doesn’t really know what’s going on, then they could easily go in and get hurt by someone who’s played a while or played multiple years,” Rogers said.

Rogers’ son is in kindergarten, and he says this is his son’s first year playing.

“If my son is having a good time, I don’t care if he plays or not,” Rogers explained. “As long as he’s having fun.”

Breedlove says while a child may not play during a game, the focus is on teaching the fundamentals to players and the expectation is for less experienced players to learn the game during practice.

“I understand where a parent might be frustrated by this, but honestly, we’re looking out for the safety of every child,” said Breedlove. “That’s our number one concern, and we want them to love the game of football.”

The players on the teams between kindergarten and third grade, who are affected by this decision, will play their first home game this Sunday at Kumler Field.

