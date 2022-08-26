Warren County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspects after 5 vehicles stolen

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after five vehicles were stolen on Aug. 22 in a Deerfield Township neighborhood.

Each vehicle was stolen from the Montclaire Subdivision on the same night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside the sheriff’s office added.

“The slightest little mistake on my part and they took advantage of it,” said one of the victims, Nick Mock.

Mock said all the subdivision residents are taking this seriously.

“Everyone is taking this really seriously for sure, locking their cars now, yea, taking it very seriously,” Mock explained.

As of Thursday, only one of the stolen vehicles has been found.

"They said this is common as long as thieves can continue getting what they want. Meaning if you're not locking your car, they'll come back,” said Nick Mock.



The suspects, who were seen on Ring camera around 2:30 a.m. in the subdivision, also stole credit and debit cards.

The stolen cards were used at the Walmart on Ferguson Road in Cincinnati, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said.

Some of the suspects were seen on security video at the Walmart around 6:30 a.m. buying gift cards.

Call Detective Mike Wyatt at 513-701-1806 or email him at michael.wyatt@wcsooh.org if you recognize any of the pictured suspects.

The suspects were seen at Walmart on Ferguson Road in Cincinnati, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said. (Warren County Sheriff's Office)

