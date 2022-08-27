Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Air Care was called and one person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash occurred Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door occurred around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133.

It is unclear how the crash happened

It is unclear who was taken to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

OSP is investigating the crash.

