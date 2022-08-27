Contests
Child struck while riding bicycle in Brown County

An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was struck while he was riding his bicycle around 1...
An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was struck while he was riding his bicycle around 1 p.m. in Brown County(Gray News, file image)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck in Brown County Saturday afternoon, dispatchers say.

The boy was on Maple Grove Road just outside of Mt. Orab around 1 p.m. when he was hit.

The child was reported to be in and out of consciousness, according to 911 calls, and was flown to Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

No word about the driver of the pickup that struck the boy.

