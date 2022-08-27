Child struck while riding bicycle in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck in Brown County Saturday afternoon, dispatchers say.

The boy was on Maple Grove Road just outside of Mt. Orab around 1 p.m. when he was hit.

The child was reported to be in and out of consciousness, according to 911 calls, and was flown to Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

No word about the driver of the pickup that struck the boy.

