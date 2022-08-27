Heating up with sunshine, more humidity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday will start off with areas of patchy fog in rural spots and river valleys, but otherwise sunny skies with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We’ll stay mostly sunny throughout the afternoon with a few clouds developing due to daytime heating. Highs will reach the mid 80s and though it will still be humid, it won’t be as humid as it was on Friday. We can’t rule out a slight chance of a shower or rumble of thunder in parts of northern Kentucky, especially the more south you go in the evening and early overnight hours.

Sunday will be much warmer with more sunshine as highs top out near 90°. Sunday night could have a pop-up shower or rumble of thunder, but most won’t see a drop of rain.

The first half of the work week looks unsettled with rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Highs will slip down in the mid 80s through midweek, but going into the end of the work week next week, highs will be below normal and only in the 70s with comfortable, dry conditions.

