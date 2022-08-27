Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Heating up with sunshine, more humidity

Chances of showers and storms return early next week
Sunshine expected for much of the weekend, but rain chances increase going into next week.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday will start off with areas of patchy fog in rural spots and river valleys, but otherwise sunny skies with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We’ll stay mostly sunny throughout the afternoon with a few clouds developing due to daytime heating. Highs will reach the mid 80s and though it will still be humid, it won’t be as humid as it was on Friday. We can’t rule out a slight chance of a shower or rumble of thunder in parts of northern Kentucky, especially the more south you go in the evening and early overnight hours.

Sunday will be much warmer with more sunshine as highs top out near 90°. Sunday night could have a pop-up shower or rumble of thunder, but most won’t see a drop of rain.

The first half of the work week looks unsettled with rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Highs will slip down in the mid 80s through midweek, but going into the end of the work week next week, highs will be below normal and only in the 70s with comfortable, dry conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group that helps police locate missing people says it knows who the remains found behind a...
Search group says remains found near Xavier University identified
Police are investigating a car that has bullet holes in it at Cincinnati State.
Homicide victim identified after being shot, crashing car near Cincinnati State
Cincinnati police have several roads in Oakley blocked off as SWAT remains on scene following...
Oakley SWAT standoff ends with suspect in custody
Thomas Erndt's family says he was on their annual trip to Lake Mead when he disappeared in the...
Remains found in Lake Mead identified as College Hill man, officials say
An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money...
Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M

Latest News

Tracking warm and sunny conditions for Saturday afternoon and evening.
Sunny Saturday on tap with more humidity returning Sunday
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Hot & Higher Humidity Develops This Weekend
Frank's First Alert Video Forecast
FOX19 First Alert Forecast Update
First Alert Video Forecast Update
Frank's Friday Evening Forecast