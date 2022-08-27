At least 3 injured, 1 in critical condition after hit-and-run in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is in critical condition, and at least three people have minor injuries after a hit-and-run occurred in Hyde Park Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say that between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m., a driver of a black sedan hit at least one person standing next to a parked car on Linwood Avenue near Halpin.

The person in critical condition was taken to UC Medical Center, police said.

It is unclear if drugs and or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Officers did not say if they have a suspect.

