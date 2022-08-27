Contests
Man shot, killed at College Hill gas station, police say

Man shot, killed while at gas station in College Hill, police say
By Kody Fisher
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after he was shot and killed in College Hill Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were dispatched around 3 a.m. to the corner of Daly and Galbraith Roads.

It is unclear at to what led up to the shooting.

Officers have not stated if they have a suspect.

Police are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Man shot, killed while at gas station in College Hill, police say

