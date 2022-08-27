Man shot, killed at College Hill gas station, police say
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after he was shot and killed in College Hill Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers say they were dispatched around 3 a.m. to the corner of Daly and Galbraith Roads.
It is unclear at to what led up to the shooting.
Officers have not stated if they have a suspect.
Police are still investigating.
