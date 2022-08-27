Man shot, killed at College Hill gas station, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after he was shot and killed in College Hill Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were dispatched around 3 a.m. to the corner of Daly and Galbraith Roads.

Cincinnati Police just told me the victim in this shooting is a man who was inside this car when they were shot and killed. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/9uxjhUQd0j — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) August 27, 2022

It is unclear at to what led up to the shooting.

Officers have not stated if they have a suspect.

Police are still investigating.

