Mom catches stranger peeping through windows of her West Chester home

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother in West Chester had to call 911 last week when she noticed a stranger peeping through her windows.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, Sarah Smith says she was watching TV with her kids when something in the window caught her eye.

“So, I came upstairs, looked out my front door, and I happened to look to the left where my owl was sitting, and there’s this guy looking, just looking in my window,” Smith recalled.

While calling 911, Smith grabbed her two young children and ran to the basement.

“He was standing right here,” Smith said. “I lifted the corner, and I saw feet.”

Smith said she was told by investigators they have seen the man in the area before.

“So, I called 911, police came and detained him in the backyard because he was in between my screen door and my basement door,” Smith said.

West Chester police have not confirmed what happened with the man, but Smith says officers were able to remove him from the area.

She says the most frightening part of the entire encounter was the thought of protecting her children.

“We are in our living room watching TV,” Smith said. “I don’t know if he’s looking at my children or looking at me.”

Smith said she stayed at a relative’s home for the next couple of days just to feel safe.

Smith said she will be getting security cameras installed after the frightening situation.

