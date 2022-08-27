Contests
Organizers with Holiday in Lights start petition to save event

Organizers with Holiday in Lights are looking for a new venue.
Organizers with Holiday in Lights are looking for a new venue.(KEYC News Now)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The popular Holiday in Lights 5K run and light show may not have a venue this season at Sharon Woods.

The Great Parks of Hamilton County, who usually hosts Holiday in Lights, will no longer host the event.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Great Parks of Hamilton County no longer wishes to host Holiday in Lights 5K race and light show at Sharon Woods. This holiday light show has been a Cincinnati tradition for over 31 years and the 5K for over 12 years. This affordable family tradition is the only drive-through light show through the woods of a beautiful Hamilton County park with over a million lights and over 250 light displays. Sadly the community organizations that are beneficiaries from this event will be impacted as well,” Organizers stated on their Facebook page.

A petition was created on Change.org to help save the event; as of Saturday, there are more than 1,300 signatures.

Organizers with the Great Parks of Hamilton County say they are not hosting the Holiday in Lights event because they want the event to align with their ultimate plan that focuses on nature-based experiences rather than drive-through light shows.

So they are launching the Holidays on the Farm at Winton Woods where people can get out of their cars and experience the event.

“Holidays on the Farm will be about experiencing the season in nature, even with a chill in the air,” CEO of Great Parks Todd Palmeter said. “The amazing increase in park visitors the past couple of years has reinforced to us how much the community values the wellness benefits of exploring outdoor spaces. This gathering will be a great opportunity to recharge and reconnect with friends and family while rediscovering all the amazing sights at Parky’s Farm in the winter.”

Organizers say that guests can see the LED lights, walk the nature trails, ride the hayrides, hear the carolers, see the animals, and take pictures with Santa. There will also be food and drink options and a beer garden.

Holidays on the Farm will run from Nov.17 to Dec. 23.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

