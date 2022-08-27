Contests
Shots fired into Cleveland home kill 61-year-old man while he was asleep in bed

19 News
By Harry Boomer
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 61-year-old man was laying in bed when he was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by.

His house was hit more than two dozen times.

Family of the victim, identified as Gerald Loper, said they are upset and heartbroken over his dead.

Francinea Robinson kissed the picture of her late grandfather. That’s because overnight on Thursday, somebody sprayed their home on East 75th Street with deadly bullets, killing Loper as he lay in bed.

“We heard like, ‘Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.’ We immediately went downstairs. I was like, ‘Eric go check on him.’ That many shots to the house? Come on, there’s something else to that. Sounds like it ain’t no random shooting.

The family is in mourning and police are looking for the suspects who reportedly sped away in a black SUV moments after the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

