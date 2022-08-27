Contests
Two injured following fight at Mt. Healthy bar

Mt. Healthy police say one man was arrested following a fight that injured two people at...
Mt. Healthy police say one man was arrested following a fight that injured two people at Stadium Sports Bar and Grill early Saturday morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy police say a man is facing multiple charges of felonious assault following a fight at a bar early Saturday morning, Police Chief Vincent Demasi said.

Chief Demasi says officers were called to Stadium Sports Bar and Grill at 8021 Hamilton Avenue around 1:51 a.m. for a fight in progress with shots fired.

While on scene, officers heard additional shots from a nearby parking lot, a news release said.

Police say they found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another victim drove to UCMC to be treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Chief Demasi says Damonte Dickey of Colerain Township was arrested on the scene and charged with two counts of felonious assault.

He’s being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Police say additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Mt. Healthy Police Department at (513) 738 - 3813.

Mt. Healthy Police say Damonte Dickey of Colerain Township has been charged with two counts of...
Mt. Healthy Police say Damonte Dickey of Colerain Township has been charged with two counts of felonious assault following a bar fight.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

