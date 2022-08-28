1 dead, 1 arrested following Boone County shooting, deputies say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting that happened in Boone County Sunday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that they responded to 100 block of Becky Court in Florence around 12:15 a.m. for the shooting.

Robert E. Sano, 23, encountered 24-year-old Skyelor Centers on Becky Court.

Deputies add that Centers confronted Sano as he sat in his car. Sano had a gun with him and fired two shots, hitting Centers in the upper body.

Deputies say that Centers died at the scene.

Deputies were able to locate the gun in Sano’s car.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Sano is in the Boone County Detention Center and is facing one count of manslaughter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.