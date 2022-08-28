1 person hospitalized after shooting in Deer Park, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Deer Park Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they responded to the 7100 block of Ohio Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to UC Medical Center, police said. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Officers have not identified the victim or stated if they have a suspect.

Police are still investigating.

