Clearcreek Township officer may need brain surgery

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A Cleercreek Township officer, who was shot in the head in July, may need to have brain surgery Monday after doctors discovered excess air in his brain.

Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year police veteran, has been incubated and sedated for about a week after undergoing surgery, where doctors went through his nose and fixed a fracture that they thought might have been allowing air to his brain.

His wife, Lisa, adds that one CAT scan on Friday showed that air entering the brain returned. The family is still waiting on the full cat scan results.

Doctors told the family that if the excess air continues, then Ney will have to have brain surgery on Monday.

Ney suffered a gunshot wound while responding to a domestic violence situation on July 12.

Mark Evers, 65, shot Ney in the head, the chief explained. The bullet entered beneath Ney’s right eye, went through his face, and came out above his left ear, according to family members.

Evers was shot dead by Sgt. Nicole Cordero, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said.

A medical helicopter flew Ney to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, though Ney was reportedly breathing on his own. The Officer’s condition improved markedly over the next week.

He was discharged from a rehab center on July 30 but was readmitted to the ICU on Aug. 7 with several blood clots and pneumonia.

It was then that doctors discovered the hole in his skull.

Ney’s family speculated last month he might have long-term issues, including sinus problems, partial vision loss in one eye, and partial hearing loss in one ear.

