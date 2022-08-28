Heating up this Sunday before unsettled start to the work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A quiet Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid 60′s.

Sunday will be much warmer with more sunshine as highs top out near 90°. Sunday late afternoon and evening could have a pop-up shower or rumble of thunder, but most won’t see a drop of rain.

The first half of the work week looks unsettled with rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Highs will slip down in the mid 80s through midweek, but going into the end of the work week next week, highs will be below normal and only in the 70s with comfortable, dry conditions.

