Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Illness interrupts O’Rourke campaign for Texas governor

FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood walk in West Dallas on June 9, 2021.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection.

In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday.

Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O’Rourke said.

“While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he said. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but (I) promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”

O’Rourke continues to trail Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in opinion polls before the Nov. 8 general elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money...
Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M
Florence police confirm a fatal accident in Florence at US 42 and Wetherington Blvd. Saturday...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in College Hill Saturday.
Man shot, killed at College Hill gas station, police say
Parents of a six-year-old say she was in the front yard in Hamilton when a man tried to kidnap...
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
A group that helps police locate missing people says it knows who the remains found behind a...
Search group says remains found near Xavier University identified

Latest News

Leslie Hall allegedly drove away from a police officer after the cop activated their emergency...
Woman drove nearly three times the speed limit while intoxicated with kids in car: court doc
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Much Needed Rainfall On The Way
Evening Forecast Update
Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church