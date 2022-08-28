Contests
Man accused of hitting kids with metal dog leash

Ray Satterwhite Jr. is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.
Ray Satterwhite Jr. is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.(Hamilton County Jail)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly hitting two kids with a metal dog leash.

On Aug. 6, Ray Satterwhite Jr., 27, punished the children by hitting them with a metal chain link leash, a Hamilton County court document explains.

The kids were playing with a Nerf gun when Satterwhite Jr. took it away and hit them, the document claims.

The two children had “obvious injuries,” according to the court document.

Satterwhite Jr. is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6 for the two endangering children charges, jail records show.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

