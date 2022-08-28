Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Stolen car found submerged in pond at Reading apartment complex

Multiple agencies were on scene at the Lakeshore Apartment complex in Reading when a submerged...
Multiple agencies were on scene at the Lakeshore Apartment complex in Reading when a submerged car was pulled from the pond.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple agencies responded to the Lakeshore Apartments in Reading Friday night for a report of a vehicle in a pond.

Officers were patrolling the area near Galbraith Road and Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway when the call came in around 11:50 p.m., according to Lt. Joseph Mitsch Jr. of the Reading Police Department.

They found a 2017 Hyundai Sonata partially submerged in the pond and tried to determine if anyone was inside, Lt. Mitsch said.

The Reading Fire Department came to assist as well as the Hamilton County Dive Team.

The dive team helped recover the car and confirmed there was no one inside.

Lt. Mitsch says the Sonata was confirmed stolen out of the City of Cincinnati.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reading Police Department at (513) 733 -4122.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group that helps police locate missing people says it knows who the remains found behind a...
Search group says remains found near Xavier University identified
Police are investigating a car that has bullet holes in it at Cincinnati State.
Homicide victim identified after being shot, crashing car near Cincinnati State
An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money...
Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M
Cincinnati police have several roads in Oakley blocked off as SWAT remains on scene following...
Oakley SWAT standoff ends with suspect in custody
Thomas Erndt's family says he was on their annual trip to Lake Mead when he disappeared in the...
Remains found in Lake Mead identified as College Hill man, officials say

Latest News

Mt. Healthy police say one man was arrested following a fight that injured two people at...
Two injured following fight at Mt. Healthy bar
An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was struck while he was riding his bicycle around 1...
Child struck while riding bicycle in Brown County
Troopers were at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Saturday afternoon.
Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County
Organizers with Holiday in Lights are looking for a new venue.
Organizers with Holiday in Lights start petition to save event