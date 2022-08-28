Stolen car found submerged in pond at Reading apartment complex

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple agencies responded to the Lakeshore Apartments in Reading Friday night for a report of a vehicle in a pond.

Officers were patrolling the area near Galbraith Road and Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway when the call came in around 11:50 p.m., according to Lt. Joseph Mitsch Jr. of the Reading Police Department.

They found a 2017 Hyundai Sonata partially submerged in the pond and tried to determine if anyone was inside, Lt. Mitsch said.

The Reading Fire Department came to assist as well as the Hamilton County Dive Team.

The dive team helped recover the car and confirmed there was no one inside.

Lt. Mitsch says the Sonata was confirmed stolen out of the City of Cincinnati.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reading Police Department at (513) 733 -4122.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.