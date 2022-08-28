Suspect in killings of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore files motion to dismiss death penalty

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of killing a Cincinnati mother and her 3-year-old son in 2020 is asking the court to take the death penalty possibility off the table.

Desean Brown will appear in court Monday after his attorney filed the motion to exclude the death penalty, claiming the defendant is seriously mentally ill, according to court documents.

Under Ohio law, the death penalty is banned for defendants who were seriously mentally ill at the time of their offense.

Brown is suspected of killing Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son, Nylo, in 2020, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said at the time.

Prosecutors think Nylo’s body was thrown into the Ohio River. The 3-year-old’s body has never been found.

Brown’s lawyers also want the current trial schedule thrown out. His lawyers claim the defense and prosecution need time to evaluate Brown’s mental state.

Previously, Brown’s lawyer requested a lower bond for their client, but a judge denied the request.

The last time Brown was in court, Nylo’s biological father punched him.

Surveillance video from the courtroom captured the physical altercation.

