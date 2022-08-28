Woman drove nearly three times the speed limit while intoxicated with kids in car: court doc

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was arrested Saturday after she drove nearly three times the speed limit while intoxicated with three kids in her vehicle.

Leslie Hall allegedly drove away from a police officer after the cop activated their emergency lights, according to a Hamilton County court document.

Hall was going 60mph in a 25mph zone, the document reads.

Three kids were inside her vehicle, according to the court document. The document says the alleged offenses happen on Township Avenue, Elmwood Avenue and Elmwood Place.

Hall was eventually stopped and arrested, the document claims.

She was taken to the St. Bernard Police Department and given a chemical test, which showed her BAC was .200, the Hamilton County court document shows.

