1 critically hurt in Cincinnati shooting

Victim suffers ‘critical injuries’ in shooting in Villages at Roll Hill
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person suffered “critical injuries” in a shooting in Cincinnati late Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill about 8:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police described as “critical injuries.”

Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if they have a suspect.

