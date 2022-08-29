1 critically hurt in Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person suffered “critical injuries” in a shooting in Cincinnati late Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill about 8:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police described as “critical injuries.”

Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if they have a suspect.

