Child pornography victim was 4-7 years old: court docs

SABINA, Ohio (WXIX) - There are some disturbing new details in the case of a Clinton County man accused of producing child pornography.

The victim in six videos recently seized by the FBI that depict a child being sexually abused by an adult male was just 4 to 7 years old at the time, newly filed federal court records show.

One of the videos was created as recently as Aug. 7, an FBI agent wrote in a criminal complaint.

Jeffrey Tyler Watson, 37, was arrested earlier this month on a single count of sexual exploitation of children.

Last week, he was indicted on six counts of that charge, as well as a seventh count of destruction or removal of property to prevent seizure, his indictment shows.

“On at least 6 instances, from on or about 2019 until the dates set forth below with the exact date being unknown, the defendant sexually exploited Minor Victim by producing visual depictions of Minor Victim engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” the indictment states.

One video dates back to June 12, 2001. The rest were shot this year, including three alone on Aug. 7, court filings show. The other dates this year are April 6 and May 7.

Watson has been held without bond at the Butler County Jail since Aug. 19.

He pleaded not guilty during his initial court appearance last week.

The case was assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Matthew McFarland.

Watson came to the attention of federal authorities earlier this month.

FBI agents found the videos when they searched an apartment in New York state and linked at least six of them to Watson who lives in a camper off Dakin Chapel Road in Sabina, his criminal complaint states.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.