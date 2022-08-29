Contests
Cincinnati man faces death penalty as murder trial gets underway in 2-year-old’s death

Amond Rainey
Amond Rainey(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The murder trial of a Cincinnati man charged with brutally killing a 2-year-old boy eight years ago gets underway Monday in Hamilton County.

The case will be decided by a three-judge panel at the request of accused killer Amond Rainey, 35, court records show.

The judges are all from Hamilton County Common Pleas Court: Alison Hathaway, Tom Heekin and Alan Triggs.

Prosecutors say Josiya Eves suffered blunt force trauma from the suspect, resulting in fatal injuries, at a residence in the 1900 block of Millvale Court in Millvale on Aug. 25, 2014.

Court documents filed in the case show the boy suffered multiple skull fractures, severe abdominal injuries including a lacerated liver, retinal hemorrhages, and brain bleeding and swelling.

The boy died at Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Rainey has pleaded not guilty.

He is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

