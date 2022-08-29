Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Disc golf course on pace for fall opening in Covington park

The Devou Park disc golf course design is 18 holes over two miles long.
The Devou Park disc golf course design is 18 holes over two miles long.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Devou Park will soon have yet another attraction for everyone to enjoy - a disc golf course.

The new course is still under construction but will open this fall.

“Most people may not know this, but the Greater Cincinnati region, which includes Northern Kentucky, has been ranked as the eighth best disc golf community in the United States and there is no eighteen-hole disc golf course within the Northern Kentucky side within the 275 loop,” explained the lead designer of the course, Dr. Ryan Freibert.

The hype is real, and this project has had dozens of volunteers work several hundred hours of planning, reviewing and placing the disc golf holes in the best spots for Devou Park from Dr. Freibert’s course design.

“The one piece that we really wanted to build into this course design was we wanted to make sure that band shell, rotary grove like we have kind of behind us, the Oppenheim, the Dreevs Pavilion; they weren’t be impacted in a negative way by the presence of the course. And I can say with confidence that we’ve actually achieved that with Dr. Freibert’s plan and all the work that everybody’s put in,” said Covington Parks & Rec Manager Ben Oldiges.

The course design is 18 holes over two miles long.

Once it’s open, it could be used recreationally, competitively and even for high school and college sports.

There is no official opening date just yet.

Both Dr. Freibert and Ben Oldiges say they will announce the opening date on the Covington Parks and Recreation’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money...
Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M
Florence police confirm a fatal accident in Florence at US 42 and Wetherington Blvd. Saturday...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in College Hill Saturday.
Man shot, killed at College Hill gas station, police say
Parents of a six-year-old say she was in the front yard in Hamilton when a man tried to kidnap...
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
A group that helps police locate missing people says it knows who the remains found behind a...
Search group says remains found near Xavier University identified

Latest News

The victim is being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Victim suffers ‘critical injuries’ in shooting in Villages at Roll Hill
Ray Satterwhite Jr. is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.
Man accused of hitting kids with metal dog leash
Leslie Hall allegedly drove away from a police officer after the cop activated their emergency...
Woman drove nearly three times the speed limit while intoxicated with kids in car: court doc
Much Needed Rainfall On The Way
Evening Forecast Update