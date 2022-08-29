Disc golf course on pace for fall opening in Covington park

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Devou Park will soon have yet another attraction for everyone to enjoy - a disc golf course.

The new course is still under construction but will open this fall.

“Most people may not know this, but the Greater Cincinnati region, which includes Northern Kentucky, has been ranked as the eighth best disc golf community in the United States and there is no eighteen-hole disc golf course within the Northern Kentucky side within the 275 loop,” explained the lead designer of the course, Dr. Ryan Freibert.

The hype is real, and this project has had dozens of volunteers work several hundred hours of planning, reviewing and placing the disc golf holes in the best spots for Devou Park from Dr. Freibert’s course design.

“The one piece that we really wanted to build into this course design was we wanted to make sure that band shell, rotary grove like we have kind of behind us, the Oppenheim, the Dreevs Pavilion; they weren’t be impacted in a negative way by the presence of the course. And I can say with confidence that we’ve actually achieved that with Dr. Freibert’s plan and all the work that everybody’s put in,” said Covington Parks & Rec Manager Ben Oldiges.

The course design is 18 holes over two miles long.

Once it’s open, it could be used recreationally, competitively and even for high school and college sports.

There is no official opening date just yet.

Both Dr. Freibert and Ben Oldiges say they will announce the opening date on the Covington Parks and Recreation’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.