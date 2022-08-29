Former Reds All-Star Tom Browning arrested for OVI, other charges: Court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), court records show.

Browning, who pitched for the Reds from 1984 to 1994, was in court Monday following his Aug. 27 arrest in Georgetown, Ohio, Brown County Clerks of Courts documents state.

According to the documents, Browning is charged with two counts of OVI, failure to stay in marked lanes and failure to control. The alleged offenses happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 on Sunset Boulevard near West Grant Avenue in Georgetown.

A breathalyzer showed his BAC was 0.127 at the time, the arrest ticket reads.

He posted his $2,000 bond, which was continued Monday, and the judge ordered him to appear back in court on Sept. 14, the documents show.

Browning broke into the big leagues at 24 years old, making three starts for the Reds in 1984.

On Sept. 16, 1988, Browning pitched a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of Reds fans at Riverfront Stadium. It is the lone perfect game in Reds history.

Browning was an All-Star in 1991 and a member of the Reds 1990 World Series team. He was the winning pitcher in the Reds’ game three World Series victory against the Oakland A’s.

Over the course of his MLB career, the lefty pitcher compiled a 123-90 record with a 3.94 ERA.

He finished his career with the Kansas City Royals in 1995.

