Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible early this week

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be a quiet but warm evening. Lows tonight will be around 71 with muggy conditions and dry weather. Monday begins dry with clouds increasing, hot and humid weather too. Highs will be close to 90. Rain will be spotty in the afternoon with heavy rain and thunderstorms becoming more likely in the later evening and overnight hours. Storms will continue Tuesday morning. Most of the storms will be in the early hours of Tuesday morning, tapering around sunrise. However, any storm could have heavy rain, lightning and strong winds. The chance for severe weather is low.

Tuesday once the front passes it will turn cooler and more comfortable. The humidity will be much lower with highs in the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday highs will only be in the 70s.

For the start of Labor Day weekend Saturday and Sunday will be warmer and dry with highs in the mid 80s. It should be great weather for outdoor activities!

