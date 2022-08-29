Honda battery plant coming to Ohio? ‘More to come on this,’ Husted tweets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Honda Motor Co. and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution are building a new battery plant in the U.S., Honda said in a filing Monday.

Honda and LGES will invest a total of USD $4.4 billion in the new facility, the filing states, adding that the location “is yet to be finalized.”

Citing anonymous sources, multiple national media outlets are reporting it will be built in Ohio.

Bloomberg reported in June that Ohio is a front-runner, noting the Japanese firm already has carmaking plants there.

“More to come on this,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tweeted Monday morning, referencing a story from the Wall Street Journal.

Husted, DeWine and their spokesmen have not responded yet to requests for comment from FOX19 NOW.

Local lawmakers including Ohio House Majority Leader Bill Seitz (R-Green Township) had no immediate details.

“That is big news,” Seitz tells FOX19 NOW. “I have no clue as to where this plant will go. Dayton makes more sense because of its proximity to the Honda Marysville plant but who knows?”

Construction is expected to start by early 2023 so mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells can begin in late 2025, Honda’s filing states.

Monday’s development comes just before the Sept. 9 groundbreaking on Intel’s two computer chip plants in Licking County near Columbus.

President Joe Biden is expected to attend, according to the White House.

LGES and Honda made the decision to establish the joint venture battery plant in the U.S., based on the shared belief that expanding local electric vehicle production and ensuring the timely supply of batteries would put them in the best position to target the rapidly-growing North American EV market, according to a news release from Honda.

“Our joint venture with Honda, which has significant brand reputation, is yet another milestone in our mid- to long-term strategy of promoting electrification in the fast-growing North American market,” said Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution.

“Since our ultimate goal is to earn our valued customers’ trust and respect, we aspire to position ourselves as a leading battery innovator, working with Honda in achieving its core initiatives for electrification, as well as providing sustainable energy solutions to discerning end consumers.”

“Honda is working toward our target to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities the company is involved in by 2050,” said Toshihiro Mibe, President, CEO and Representative Director of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

“Aligned with our longstanding commitment to build products close to the customer, Honda is committed to the local procurement of EV batteries which is a critical component of EVs. This initiative in the U.S. with LGES, the leading global battery manufacturer, will be part of such a Honda approach.”

