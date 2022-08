Jury seated in first Pike County Massacre murder trial; Alternates yet to be picked

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A jury has been seated in the murder trial of George Wagner IV for his alleged role in the 2016 Pike County Massacre.

After compiling the nine women and three men jury panel, the state and defense still need to select six alternates.

George Wagner IV, 30, is the first member of his family to his case go to trial since eight members of the Rhoden family were killed in execution-style shootings.

Jury selection must be finalized in Pike County Common Pleas Court before any opening statements.

Monday’s jury selection ended without the pool being finalized. They returned Tuesday morning.

Opening statements are not expected until next week, on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The courthouse is closed next Monday for Labor Day.

Wagner was indicted in November 2018 on a total of 22 charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder.

Wagner was also charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, one count each of forgery, unauthorized use of property, interception of wire, oral or electronic communications, obstructing justice, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Geoge Wagner’s younger brother, Edward “Jake” Wagner, and his mother, Angela Wagner, both pleaded guilty last year for their roles.

Jake Wagner, 28, is now expected to testify against his own brother by taking the stand for the prosecution.

He pleaded guilty to eight counts of murder and 15 other charges including gun specifications, conspiracy, burglary, possession of dangerous ordnance and tampering with evidence.

In exchange, prosecutors say they will drop the possibility of the death penalty and Jake Wagner agreed to serve eight life sentences without parole.

His lawyer said Jake Wagner “knows he’s going to die in prison without any judicial relief.”

He is held at the Franklin County Jail.

His mother pleaded to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, several counts of aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and other charges as part of a plea deal. The remaining eight counts of aggravated murder were dismissed.

The prosecution is recommending the 51-year-old woman serve 30 years in prison with no possibility of the death penalty. She currently is held at the jail in Delaware County.

The other Wagner still facing trial is the family patriarch, George “Billy” Wagner III, 50.

He remains locked up at the Butler County Jail on eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and single counts of conspiracy, forgery, unauthorized use of computer or telecommunications, interception of wire, oral or electronic communication, obstructing justice and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

George Wagner IV’s lawyers contend that the confessions from his mother and younger brother determine that he did not shoot or kill any member of the Rhoden family.

The judge refused to throw out the death penalty possibility for both George Wagner IV and Billy Wagner.

George Wagner IV and his father have both pleaded not guilty.

Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering oversaw the proceedings when Jake Wagner and his mother formally pleaded guilty and he now will oversee the eldest son’s trial.

He barred cameras and recording devices during jury selection to protect the identities of potential jurors.

Generally speaking, the bar to qualify to sit on a jury is quite low. Potential jurors only have to convince the judge that they can be fair and unbiased during the trial and in their deliberations.

The judge told each potential juror that any personal or religious objection to the death penalty is not grounds for dismissal from jury selection.

He also told them they had to convince him they can fairly weigh the evidence with a “clean slate.”

A vast majority (if not all) of the potential jurors said during jury questioning over the past week that they either knew the Rhodens, had associations with them or “heard” about the murders.

Many jurors disclosed during questioning they had a physical or emotional connection to the Pike County murders.

One said her brother was good friends with one of the victims, Chris Rhoden, Jr. She said she wasn’t sure if she would be able to look at crime scene photos.

She was excluded.

So was another woman who said she worked on social service cases including the surviving Rhoden children.

The judge did, however, accept a woman who said it would be “hard not to use outside knowledge when considering the case.”

Special Prosecutor Angie Canepa told the potential jurors they do not to expect attorneys to call all 264 witnesses, but she did say this will be a long trial.

