NKY woman leans on faith, family and friends to fight cancer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman is finding a new normal as she battles an aggressive form of cancer. Her self-proclaimed chaotic life of being a mom, wife and coach before cancer is now a new form of chaos figuring out the best treatment plan.

Kambie Perkins is confident with the help of her faith, family and friends she will win this fight.

“This is all foreign and new,” explains Perkins, “I wish there was a how-to go through cancer dummy book. You figure it out on your own and you follow your gut instinct.”

That’s what life is like for Perkins these days.

She was diagnosed with small-cell carcinoma stage 4 cancer in June. It has since spread from her lungs to her spine, femur and pelvis.

“I could just feel it in my chest, the cancer,” explains Perkins, “I walked into my doctor’s office and I looked at him, and he’s a friend as well, and I said, ‘Hey, I have cancer.’ And he said, ‘No, no.’ I said, ‘I’m serious, I can feel it in my chest.’”

Perkins’ grandma and dad died of the same cancer.

She and her husband Bryon are busy with seven kids ranging in age from 8 to 33. They have six girls and one boy.

“I called my life organized chaos I guess. [I was a] mom, basketball coach, work every day, wife, home keeper,” Perkins said. “I guess what you call the normal.”

Perkins is often the first person to organize an event for someone in need.

She says now that people are reaching out to her, it’s a very different feeling.

“I’m extremely humbled,” says Perkins, “I’m used to being on the opposite side, going out helping, fundraising, reaching out to families in need. And the outpouring of love in the community, and my friends and my family it’s incredible. I’m so grateful and I don’t know if I could ever say thank you.”

Perkins says she sticks to her motto of grit, grace and God to maintain. a positive attitude most of the time

”This is my journey, this is the cards I’ve been dealt and I’m ok with it,” answers Perkins, “And instead of me sitting here saying ‘Why me?’ I’m, thinking ‘God what do you want me to learn from this?’”

Perkins just started a new job in February so she doesn’t qualify for FMLA or other benefits at this time.

She’s not working right now as she gets ready for a trial drug beginning next month in New York. To help offset medical costs and help her family, there is a benefit planned for Nov. 19.

It will take place at the Jolly Event Center in Wilder, Kentucky from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m.

You can find more information here. There is also a Facebook Page to show support for Kambie and her family as well as a way to donate at this page.

