OSP: 1 dead in Warren County crash

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday after a crash in Warren County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around shortly before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of OH-48 and OH-73 between Springboro and Waynesville.

The victim is Dario Tompkins, 66, of Cleveland Heights, OSP says.

Tompkins was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee south on OH-48. His car veered off the right side of the road and hit a driveway culvert, which caused it to overturn.

EMS transported Tompkins to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to OSP.

OSP’s Lebanon Post is investigating.

