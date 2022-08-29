Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

OSP: 1 dead in Warren County crash

A man is dead after a crash Monday afternoon outside Springboro.
A man is dead after a crash Monday afternoon outside Springboro.(KLTV)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday after a crash in Warren County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around shortly before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of OH-48 and OH-73 between Springboro and Waynesville.

The victim is Dario Tompkins, 66, of Cleveland Heights, OSP says.

Tompkins was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee south on OH-48. His car veered off the right side of the road and hit a driveway culvert, which caused it to overturn.

EMS transported Tompkins to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to OSP.

OSP’s Lebanon Post is investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence police confirm a fatal accident in Florence at US 42 and Wetherington Blvd. Saturday...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Robert E. Sano.
Man arrested following deadly Boone County shooting
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Former Reds All-Star Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house: Court doc
One person was shot in Silverton and taken to the hospital, police say.
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Silverton, police say

Latest News

Rose Valentino
Cincinnati police officer fired after using racial slur outside CPS school
Lightning and heavy rain likely
Rain continues tonight
In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been...
Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1
Guitar orchestra concert coming up on Sept. 3
Guitar orchestra concert coming up on Sept. 3