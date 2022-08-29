Pedestrian dies after weekend hit-skip crash in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man struck in Hyde Park over the weekend has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Ryan Malm was pronounced dead Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

He was struck along with two other people as they stood next to a gray Honda Civil in the 3100 block of Lindwood Avenue at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Cincinnati police have said.

The driver left the scene.

The other two people struck have non-life threatening injuires.

It is unclear if speed or impairment played a factor in the crash.

Officers did not say if they have a suspect.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

