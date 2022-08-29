Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Florence Police Department identified a deceased man in reference to a crash that occurred on Aug. 8.

Matthew-Mina Salama, 32, of Shelby Township in Michigan, was walking on the far eastbound lane of U.S. 42 when a truck hit him, according to Florence Police Sgt. Michael Gontermant.

Emergency responders arrived around 9:45, but Salama was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries in the collision, Gonterman said.

The operator of the truck was unable to stop before hitting Salama, police added.

According to a police report, Salama was standing in the far eastbound lane when the truck hit him for an unknown reason.

Florence Detective Robert Fulton asks that if anyone has further information on the incident to call 859-647-5420.

