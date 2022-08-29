Police: 19-year-old shot in Avondale carjacking

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was shot during a carjacking in Avondale early Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

It was reported at about 3:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue near Alaska Avenue.

The victim told police two young males who were armed with a gun shot him in the leg and then stole his gray, four-door 2012 Ford Focus.

The vehicle has all tinted windows, bumper damage, a temporary plate and one headlight is out, as well as one rear light.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.