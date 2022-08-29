Contests
Showers, storms to start work week

Frank's Forecast For Monday
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers and storms are possible to start the work week Monday and Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will bring more pleasant weather.

Monday has the highest storm potential.

It also will be hot and humid with a high temperature in the upper 80s and feel-like temps in the 90s.

There are chances for pop-up thunderstorms Monday morning, but the better chance is Monday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center says there is a marginal risk for severe storms with damaging winds and hail.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Rain could be heavy at times.

The front will bring less humid air for the second half of the week.

Look for highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

We’re also in for a streak of sunny days Wednesday through next weekend.

